‘Up’ actor, Ed Asner dies aged 91

Ed Asner, who was best known for his role as fictitious TV newsman Lou Grant in ‘Up’, died at the age of 91.

The actor, who also voiced the protagonist in the Pixar picture Up, died “peacefully” on Sunday morning, according to his family.

“Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head-Goodnight dad. We love you.”

On The Mary Tyler Moore Show in the 1970s, the character Lou Grant was first presented as Mary Richards’ boss.

Asner received seven Emmy Awards for his work in the role, the most for a male performer.

He gained a new following in 2009 when he portrayed elderly widower Carl Fredricksen in the animated movie Up.

He also appeared as Santa Claus in Will Ferrell’s 2003 comedy Elf.

Asner was a vocal advocate of a variety of humanitarian and political issues throughout his acting career, including trade unionism and animal rights.

From 1981 to 1985, he was president of the Screen Actors Guild, and in 2000, he received the union’s coveted Ralph Morgan Award.

Asner was born in Kansas City, Missouri in 1929, and began acting at school.

Asner returned to theatrical work in Chicago after serving in the US Army Signal Corps for two years in France.

He made his Broadway debut in 1955 with Jack Lemmon in Face of a Hero, then went on to play with the American and New York Shakespeare festivals and in a number of off-Broadway shows.

In 1961, Asner relocated to Hollywood and started his illustrious career in television and movies.

In 1996, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

