The University of Sargodha (UoS) signed separate intents of cooperation with two Chinese universities to pave the way for the exchange of knowledge, academic collaboration, knowledge economy, and mutual growth.

As per a statement issued on Wednesday, UoS extended its global outreach by forging a collaborative bond with the Shenyang Urban Construction University, China.

This partnership aims to synergize efforts in establishing joint campuses on both sides. The intent of cooperation outlines faculty exchanges, collaborative research projects, and potential joint degree programs to address the challenges of rapid urbanization and architectural evolution.