UoS, SASF ink MoU

Sargodha

The University of Sargodha and the School of Army Strategic Forces have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to impart strategic and military knowledge to the students. In this regard, a ceremony was held at the UoS where MoU was signed. Vice Chancellor UOS Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed and GOC Maj Gen Asif Ali (Hilal-e-Imtiaz) were also present.

Under the MoU, both the institutions will train students in various disciplines as UoS will start a Military Science and Management programme. It was also decided that school of Army Strategic forces served as an affiliated college which would be duty bound to follow the University Charter in letter and spirit. The UoS has become the third largest institution of the country with which Army school has signed MoU after Quaid Azam and Peshawar University.

Addressing the MOU ceremony, GOC Maj. General Asif Ali gave all credit of MoU to the VC UoS whose vision had turned the University a progressive one of the country. “We are the guardian of the country and it is duty to all of us to defend its ideology and geographical boundaries”, he said. The GOC further said that strategic forces were the backbone in the country’s defence and were guarantee to sovereignty and solidarity. —APP