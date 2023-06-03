UoS ranked at 801+ in Impact Rankings 2023

The University of Sargodha (UoS) has been ranked at 801+ in the Impact Rankings 2023 issued by Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2023.

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), using carefully calibrated indicators to provide comprehensive and balanced comparisons across four broad areas: research, stewardship, outreach, and teaching.

The 2023 Impact Rankings is the fifth edition, and the overall ranking includes 1,591 universities from 112 countries/regions.

The University of Sargodha has ranked in the world at 201+ in teaching, 201+ in zero hunger, good health and well-being 801+, in quality education 201+, and gender equality 401+, in partnership for the goals 601+ for its teaching standard, 806 for international outlook, 1087 for industry income, 1313 for research citations, and 1375 for research and the University also has been ranked number 10 out of 17 universities in Pakistan.

This remarkable achievement highlights the university’s dedication to addressing vital societal challenges and making a positive impact on a global scale.