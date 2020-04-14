UoS gets 3,000 masks from Chinese university

Sargodha University received 3,000 face masks on Tuesday from China’s Henan Normal University (HNU) to combat the shortage in the battle against novel corona virus outbreak in Pakistan.

The representative of HNU Salena Wang handed over the face masks to the Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad while Director Pakistan Institute of China Studies Dr Fazalur Rehman and Chinese Language teachers were also present at the movement.

Speaking at the moment, Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad said that China has always offered its unflinching support to the people of Pakistan at the time of need.

Sargodha University had organized a solidarity walk in February along with the Chinese teachers, actively participated in a walk to express solidarity and support to China in its struggle against the corona virus was highly appreciated by Chinese counterparts, Dr Ahmad added.

He informed that Sargodha University and China’s Henan Normal University (HNU) have a MoU, which guides the activities of SU’s Confucius Institute as well as other areas of mutual cooperation.

Therefore, as Pakistan faced a surge in corona cases in late March, Prof Li Xuezhi, the Vice President HNU assured full support to Sargodha University in the fight against corona virus through a condolence letter on April 1.