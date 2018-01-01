UoS cancels affliation of 71 private colleges

Sargodha

A syndicate committee of the University of Sargodha has canceled affiliation of 71 private colleges over poor performance. The committee in its third and last meeting of the year 2017 had taken several decisions regarding faculty appointments, academic consolidation, college affiliations and staff welfare. The meeting was chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed who briefed the syndicate on his academic reforms and development activities to improve the university’s profile.

The syndicate approved the appointment of more than 150 regular faculty members, including eight professors, nine associate professors, 32 assistant professors and 80 lecturers, in different departments of the university.—APP