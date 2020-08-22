UoS approver budget

Our Correspondent

Sargodha

The University of Sargodha (UoS) syndicate has approved Rs 3.788 billion surplus budget for fiscal year 2020-21. The allocations are aimed at imparting quality education, introducing innovations, promoting applied research, facilitating students through scholarships, fee waivers, and development projects. Foreseeing the financial crunch and pressure in the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the syndicate meeting, presided over by Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad, decided neither to increase the fee of on-campus students nor to create any post. The syndicate members were briefed on financial health of the university o