UoP approves budget

Peshawar

The University of Peshawar (UoP) has approved Rs4,485 million budget for fiscal year 2020-21. The budget has been approved during the University’s Syndicate meeting with Vice Chancellor, Dr Muhammad Asif Khan in the chair after it was presented by treasurer Ayesha Salman. According to the budget documents, the University would generate Rs2,032 million from it’s own resources and Rs2,402 million grant was expected from Federal Government. The annual expenditure was pitched at Rs4, 525 million and Rs982 million deficit including the outgoing and schools deficit was expected. Out of the total budget outlay, Rs 2,289 million for salaries and allowances while Rs 1,103 million for pension of the employees were set aside and a total of Rs2,479 million were earmarked by including teachers salaries of the UoP.—APP