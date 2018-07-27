Daily Pakistan Observer -

UoB studies glacier grafting in Karakoram via drone camera

Gilgit

In order to address the looming water crisis in Pakistan, University of Baltistan has started a pilot research project to study Karakoram glaciers. Pakistan is blessed with second largest glaciers and solid water reservoirs after the North/South poles.
Glacier grafting is an established indigenous technology in Baltistan which facilitate plantation of glacier. A research project entitled “Indigenous Glacier Grafting: documentation and Preservation” has been carried out by a team of University of Baltistan, Skardu that studied successfully planted glacier in Machulo village of Gangchhe Baltistan.
Drone camera was also used to obtain on-site physical data and evidences while ethnographic accounts and relevant success stories have systematically been recorded through in-depth interviews from first had informants.—INP

