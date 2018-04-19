UoB observes World Heritage Day

Quetta

Secretary Culture and Tourism Department Zafar Ali Baledi on Tuesday said that World Heritage Day brings an opportunity to raise awareness and highlight the importance regarding diversity of cultural heritage and efforts that are required to protect it. He said this while addressing as a chief guest at a photo exhibition on Mehrgarh civilization organized by University of Balochistan (UOB), in collaboration of Culture and Tourism Department here on Wednesday.

The exhibition was also attended by UOB faculty, Registrar Muhammad Tariq Jogezi, Treasurer Jindar Khan Jamaldini, different artists and students. Paintings and distinguished art work was displayed to highlight the significance of national heritage, culture and ancient civilization of Balochistan. The chief guest and participants applauded the art work and paintings made by university students.

Secretary Culture and Tourism Department Zafar Ali Baledi said World Heritage Day would be marked to raise awareness on importance of protecting and preserving heritage, which is defined as the “shared wealth of humankind”. The day is a wonderful reminder of rich past of humankind. He said Balochistan is well known for its thousand years old civilization and Mehrgarh is counted on ancient civilizations throughout the world. It is imperative that we should use modern research and innovative resources for preserving and protecting our cultural and national heritage sites, which in return would boost tourism in the province.

He further said UOB Department of Fine Arts is taking potential initiatives for preserving national heritage of the province.—APP