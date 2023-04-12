UO VC Dr Sajid Rashid discusses strategic matters with Governor Baligh Ur Rehman

The University of Okara’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad, called upon the Governor Punjab, Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman, and discussed certain strategic matters related to the university administration.

The VC requested the Governor to help him fill the vacant positions of senior administrative staff including Treasurer, Controller and Chief Engineer for the smooth functioning of the institution.

The Governor ensured to extend support in this regard. The Governor also gave consent to personally participate in the second convocation of the UO and directed the VC to make arrangements for the event right after the appointment of the Controller of Examinations. Prof Sajid appraised Baligh Ur Rehman on the key academic and infrastructural developments of the UO and the latter expressed satisfaction over it.

The Governor also nominated Prof Sajid as a member of the Climate Change Consortium, a forum that includes all universities and higher education institutions of Punjab.