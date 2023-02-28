UO VC discusses ‘climate change’ with Governor

The Vice Chancellor, University of Okara (UO), Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad, had a special meeting with the Governor Punjab, Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman. The VC discussed the need and possibilities of developing a Climate Change Consortium of all universities.

According to Prof Sajid, this consortium, with University of Okara and University of the Punjab being in lead role, will be working to conduct research and hold academic discussions and discourses on various aspects of climate change.

The Governor hailed this initiative.