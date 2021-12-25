UO organises workshop on ‘Writing Research Proposal’

The University of Okara’s Office of External Linkages organized an international workshop on ‘Writing a Research Proposal’ during which Dr Corinna Geppert from Danube University Krems, Austria delivered a special lecture through the video link

The MPhil and PhD students of various departments attended the workshop. Addressing the participants of workshop, Director External Linkages, Dr Syed Abdul Waheed said that the new normal in the post-COVID world had intensified the need of international collaborations in research and academia. Considering this, the External Linkages office had planned to arrange a serious of workshops and interactive sessions for the faculty and students of the UO.

Dr Geppert highlighted the importance of cross-cultural research associations and delivered a detailed lecture on various steps of writing impactful research proposals. She argued that proposal writing was a crucial part of any research venture, be it academic or applied research.

After her lecture, she engaged the participants in question-answer session where the students discussed various challenges they faced during their research projects.

Dr Nadia Gillani from Department of Special Education, Dr Shehzad Ahmed from Department of Educational Planning & Management, Dr Khalid Saleem from Department of Teacher Education, Dr Farrukh Abbas from Department of English, Usman Shamim from Department of Political Science.—INP