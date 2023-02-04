UO holds fire safety & disaster management seminar

The University of Okara’s security department in collaboration with the district Rescue 1122 officials organized a seminar on fire safety and disaster management. The event was attended by the security personnel and administrative staff from scale 1 to 16 who received important information and training on how to handle emergency situations.

According to the Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Sajid Rashid, “Safety is a top priority at the University of Okara, and we want to make sure that everyone on campus is prepared for any type of emergency.” He added that this seminar is an important step in ensuring that all members of the university community are equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to respond in the event of a fire or other disaster.

The seminar was led by the Security Officer, Nobahar Khan, who emphasized the importance of fire drills and evacuation plans in the event of a fire. “It’s critical that everyone knows what to do in the event of a fire or other emergency,” said Khan.