UNWTO declares Pakistan as best suited country for tourism

Mohammad Arshad

Rawalpindi

The United Nations’ World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) representatives, Monday, declared Pakistan as the best suited country for tourism with need to improve image through correct projection in the world.

Addressing a workshop on Tourism here, UNWTO Regional Director of Asia and Pacific, Harry Hwang and UNWTO Expert, George Drakopoulos stressed upon the need for adopting measures and strategy to make PTDC more active besides ensuring the participation of Pakistan in international tourism exhibitions. In this regard, UNWTO is ready to extend its support to PTDC “There is a great deal of importance in the country, federal level tourism organization to introduce Pakistan’s tourism sector throughout the world. The absence of Pakistan in international tourism creates negative impression” they added.

The government of Pakistan might also consider providing facility of visa on arrival besides ensuring the security of the tourists coming from foreign countries. They termed adventure tourism one of the basic elements to bring Pakistan among the top tourism destination in the world.The participation of UNWTO representatives in our workshops would help in projecting positive image of Pakistan among the people around the world He on the occasion said that PTDC headed by managing director, Ghafoor Khan has taken practical and effective steps for promoting tourism in Pakistan otherwise this sector remained neglected in the past.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the PTDC Managing Director, Ghafoor Khan said the workshop is being held for the promotion and development of tourism in Pakistan with the objective of portraying peace and tourist friendly image across the world.