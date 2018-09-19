Unwarranted campaign against CPEC

MULTI billion dollars China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is economic lifeline for Pakistan and there is national consensus on this mega project yet the regrettable part is that some elements never miss the opportunity to repeatedly kick dust on this project that is dubbed as a game changer not only for Pakistan and China but the whole region and beyond.

Now voices are being raised that agreement signed between Pakistan and China on CPEC should be renegotiated as current arrangement is not in favour of Pakistan and instead benefits China the most. We understand that creating such an impression is aimed at sabotaging not only the CPEC but also hurting time-tested relationship between two friends. The fact of matter is that the agreement was signed after thorough study and several rounds of discussion both in Islamabad and Beijing between relevant authorities and ministries. Some remarks were also attributed to Commerce Adviser Abdul Razaq Dawood against the CPEC but he was quick to rubbish them. So no matter how much anti-CPEC elements resort to sordid machinations, we are confident that the leadership of both the countries is committed to the project. The same reaffirmation was made during the recent visit of Chinese FM and present government has also tried to allay misperceptions by stating repeatedly that CPEC is not only the priority but it will also be further expanded.

Now Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa is in Beijing. The PLA Chief in talks with the Army Chief appreciated the security arrangements made for the corridor project. Therefore, we will urge internal elements that are against the project to shun the course as it amounts to furthering the agenda of India and some other countries which see the project as challenging their hegemony and supremacy in the region and which do not want to see Pakistan making forward movement on the economic front. The CPEC is now entering an important phase of establishment of special economic zones that will trigger massive economic activity and create hundreds of thousands of job opportunities for our youth. While giving no ears to detractors, our political leadership should engage deeply with Chinese friends as well as involve other countries for investment in these industrial zones to change economic landscape of the country.

