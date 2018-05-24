Unwanted delay

It is good to note that the next general election in the country is likely to be held in the last week of July 2018 and the ECP is fast making all required arrangements in this regard.

According to the statistics with the Election Commission the number of voters in the country has reached 104267581 including 58463228 men and 45804353 women and combined total of 220 million are likely to be got printed by the Election Commission for the upcoming polls to the national and provincial assemblies. The candidates in the run for the national and provincial legislatures on party tickets or independently will get 28 days for running their electoral campaign though previously this period was just 21 days. The final list of the candidates after going through scrutiny and other relevant procedure will also be made public 28 days ahead of the polling date by the Election Commission. However, it is unfortunate that PM Abbasi and Opposition Leader Shah have not reached consensus after a series of meetings over the name of the caretaker Prime Minister till time this letter was being written. The role of the caretaker PM is very crucial in the sense that he carries an important responsibility to ensure the general election is held in a free, fair, transparent and peaceful atmosphere throughout the country. Keep your fingers crossed and also keep praying that all goes well, people including women go to the polling stations in large number and cast their votes smilingly and happily.

M MURTAZA ZEESHAN

Lahore

