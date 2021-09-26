Unvaccinated people to face strict restrictions after Sept 30

Observer Report Islamabad

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Saturday warned unvaccinated people nationwide and said that they would be facing major restrictions after September 30 onwards.

In a video message from his Twitter handle, the interior minister said that unvaccinated people should receive their first and second doses ahead of September 30 as strict restrictions will come into force afterwards.

He said that the National Command and Operation Centre has played its role in an efficient manner to deal with the pandemic in Pakistan and even the global forums have recognized its efforts.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the authorities are trying to prevent any fresh wave of Covid-19 and people should support the government and their families by getting vaccinated.