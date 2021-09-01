Unvaccinated people, officials to face arrests

No vaccine, no service; Corona kills 118 more Pakistanis

Staff Reporter Lahore

The local administration has decided to arrest unvaccinated people from Lahore shopping malls besides also booking government officials refusing Covid vaccination under PEEDA act in order to boost the immunization drive.

In a meeting attended by the commissioner, CCPO and deputy commissioner of Lahore, it was decided to implement strict measures for Covid SOPs and vaccination.

The government officials who are refusing Covid vaccination or have not yet received the jabs would be charged under the PEEDA act.

Vaccination cards of citizens visiting shops, markets, and shopping malls would be checked while outlets violating Covid SOPs would be sealed for a longer period spanning not less than a week.

The commissioner said during the meeting that strict implementation on non-provision of transport and restaurant services and fuel to unvaccinated people would be ensured from Wednesday (today) and only vaccinated people would be allowed to enter the shopping malls.

“Those entering the shopping malls without vaccination will be arrested,” he said and added that the city saw 124,000 vaccinations in a day on Monday with more than 40 percent of the population so far receiving the first jab of Covid vaccine.

He further said that the police and administration would also be strictly monitoring wedding events and the number of guests allowed to participate in them.

It was further decided to activate enforcement committees at the police station level in Lahore to strictly ensure Covid SOPs.

Furthermore, according to Lahore Electric Supply Company, salaries of unvaccinated employees will not be disbursed.

A spokesperson for LESCO, Afshan Mudassir, said that out of 23,000 employees, 5,000 have not got themselves vaccinated.

“The salaries have been stopped in light of the decision by the NCOC (National Command and Operation Centre,” she said.

The spokesperson said that employees had been warned in this regard “numerous times”.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has reported 118 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,160,119. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 25,788 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center 3,838 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Furthermore 431,636 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 393,136 in Punjab, 161,853 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 99,263 in Islamabad, 32,230 in Balochistan, 32,095 in Azad Kashmir and 9,906 in Gilgit-Baltistan.