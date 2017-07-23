Unusual side effects of lemon that will shock you

It is a well-known fact that the fruit lemon, being a good source of vitamin C, has many beneficial effects on our human body. Right from improving your skin quality to aiding in digestion, when consumed in minimal amounts, lemon can play an important role.

But a word of caution! This fruit, most commonly added to the dishes we eat, has some shocking and unusual side effects. We have tried to throw light on this aspect, to make our readers aware that even this yellow angel has certain blemishes with respect to our health! Peptic Ulcers: First of all, let us try to understand as to what is a peptic ulcer. The formation of sores or ulcers in the inner lining of the stomach, lower oesophagus or small intestine can be termed as peptic ulcer.

This may be caused by the excess acid production in our tummy! On the excess consumption of lemon, it makes the stomach extremely acidic, thereby corroding or causing sores on the inner lining of the digestive organs. This might lead to mild or severe peptic ulcers. GERD (Gastro Oesophageal Reflux Disease): GERD is another disease related to intestinal organs. Nausea, vomiting, pain in the chest and a sore throat are some of the symptoms of this disease. Most popularly known as “acid reflux”, this condition is most commonly caused by lemon.

Let us see how! The acid content in this fruit can act on the muscle separating the stomach from the oesophagus, thus weakening its strength. This can increase the production of acid in the stomach which may easily move up to the throat thus causing a burning sensation and can easily corrode the inner lining of the oesophagus which in turn causes GERD symptoms.

Frequent Urination: Though this fruit is packed with vitamin C, an essential nutrient for our body, lemon tends to cause frequent urination when consumed in large quantities. This may also lead to dehydration. The acid content present in lemon makes it a natural diuretic. Frequent Migraine Attack: A migraine is a condition, wherein patients suffer from splitting headaches.

A lot of studies reveal that consuming a considerable amount of lemon may lead to these uncomfortable attacks. The culprit is the amino acid called the tyramine which is present in the lemon in fairly large quantities. This amino acid is responsible for the sudden rush of blood to the brain thus causing migraine attacks! Kidney Stone: Lemon peel is also widely used in cooking, unknowingly, and it may lead to kidney stones.

This is because of the oxalate content in the peel. Oxalate, turning into crystals in our body can prevent the calcium absorption, thus leading to the formation of kidney stones.

