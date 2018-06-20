UNTWO meeting on Silk Road Tourism

Islamabad

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) would organize 8th UNWTO International Meeting on Silk Road Tourism from October 10-12, 2018. Following the success of the previous two editions in Dunhuang (2013) and Xi’an (2015) in China, this international Silk Road meeting will be hosted for the very first time by a European Silk Road Member State and focus on the overarching role and relevance of the Silk Road within a globalized tourism framework, said press release.

To count upon the participation of Silk Road Member States, UNWTO Affiliate Members and international partner agencies, interested stakeholders from around the globe, both public and private, are invited to attend an event that will count upon a ministerial roundtable and specialized sessions focused on assessing the role and relevance of the historic Silk Road routes within a globalized setting.

A session aimed at strengthening business ties between European and Asian stakeholders will also be held during the second day of the event. Primarily focused on tourism partnerships, but open to all business sectors, stakeholders interested in exploring the vast opportunities of trans-continental exchange are encouraged to make the most of this networking opportunity.—APP