Untoo holds protest in Srinagar against Indian shelling

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Chairman, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, today, staged a protest demonstration at Press Colony in Srinagar against the killings of Kashmiri people by Indian forces.

Muhammad Ahsan Untoo while talking to media on the occasion urged the international community to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Ahsan Untoo had wrapped a banner around his body reading ‘Stop Killing’ and ‘Stop Shelling’ in Azad Kashmir.

Untoo said that India was killing innocent people through shelling in Azad Kashmir. He urged the world powers to play their role in settlement of the Kashmir dispute.—KMS