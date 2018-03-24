Untoo apprises Jamia Milia Islamia students of IOK situation

Islamabad

Noted Kashmiri rights activists and the Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in Indian occupied Kashmir during an interaction with the students of Jamia Milia Islamia, New Delhi, urged them to know ground reality about occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo while interacting with the students said, “As bright students you should know about Kashmir. You should raise your voice and show concern about the human rights violations committed by India in Kashmir.—APP