Unsung Sauravs

From childhood travelling is my favourite hobby. Sometimes, the number of tours reaches 7 in a year in my retired life now. May it be with members of family or with a tour conductor. While travelling in a conducted tour, apart from co-tourists, there are cook, helpers, driver etc depending on the number of tourists. After completion of the tour, we generally forget about these helping hands after a period of time although knowing very well that no tour gets successful without them.

In my last Himachal Pradesh trip with a tour conductor, we had a Tempo Traveller from Chandigarh and back for 10 days. Scenic beauty in these hill areas is awesome but at the same time roads are very narrow and sometimes broken in many places at so high altitude. In fact, there is every possibility of falling down to hundreds of feet if not driven cautiously. Our driver was Saurav. A young, humble, down to earth, sincere and very efficient driver in whose hands(on the steering) we felt ourselves absolutely safe. There are tourists who never become happy in any situation. Some of them constantly instruct the driver how he should drive; slow or fast and so on. Saurav had to keep himself calm in such ridiculous situation and drove so nicely all through. I always saw him taking food after we finished with a smiling face, helping the cook and others getting large number of baggage and utensils from roof of the car and again keeping them in proper places etc.

I am sure maximum of the tourists even don’t know his name and have already forgotten his face too. It is painful that our habit and culture has not undergone much change in these days also.

Asish Chattopadhyay

KOLKATA

Share on: WhatsApp