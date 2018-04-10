Unsuccessful intending applicants await remaining Hajj balloting

Islamabad

The unsuccessful applicants of last month’s Hajj balloting of Government Scheme have been waiting anxiously the holding of another Hajj balloting of remaining quota of 10 or 17 percent. The Hajj aspirants urged government to resolve the dispute with Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs) for smooth implementation of Hajj Policy announced by the government earlier this year in January.

It merits mentioning here that the government had already selected 50 percent aspirants of Government Hajj Scheme through a balloting last month and promised conducting another balloting for selecting the remaining 17 percent aspirants for performing the sacred religious ceremony under government scheme after settlement of dispute with HGOs, who got stay orders for reducing their quota from 40 percent to 33 percent.

The HGOs had challenged the ministry’s decision in Islamabad High Court and got relief from the High Court. Ministry challenged the decision in Supreme Court but the apex court upheld the decision of Islamabad High Court ordering to give 40 percent quota to HGOs. Ministry has reportedly decided to file a review petition in Supreme Court.

The ministry wanted 67 percent quota and giving share of 33 percent to HGOs. Meanwhile, the ministry has so far not enroll new and old Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs). A total of 742 HGOs were enrolled by ministry last year. This year the number of HGOs seeking enrolment has increased to over 2,200.—APP