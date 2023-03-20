Serie A champions in waiting, Napoli, showed no signs of stopping with another win over Torino as their challengers fizzled out once again.

Napoli vs Torino:

Victor Osimhen scored twice while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Tanguy Ndombele added one each during a routine 4-0 for Napoli away from home which takes them 19 points clear at the top of the table.

The Nigerian striker took just 9 minutes to put his side ahead with a header following a corner before Kvaratskhelia doubled the lead in the 35th minute from the penalty spot after being fouled by Karol Linetty.

Oshimen scored his second and a league-leading 21st goal just six minutes into the second half with another header following Mathias Olivera’s cross before substitute Ndombele made it 4-0 with his first Serie A goal in the 68th with Kvaratskhelia setting up the Frech international.

Napoli will host the fourth-placed AC Milan next in a preview of their Champions League quarterfinal clash but at this pace, their Serie A triumph is more of a when rather than an if.

Lazio vs Roma:

Mattia Zaccagni scored the only goal of the game in the second half as Lazio defeated Roma to remain Napoli’s closet challengers albeit 19 points behind.

Maurizio Sarri’s men now sit second in the league table with 52 points from 27 games.

Inter Milan vs Juventus:

Filip Kostić’s 23rd-minute goal was enough to keep Juventus in the hunt for the Champions League football next season.

Their win over the stuttering Inter takes them 7th in the league table with 41 points from 27 games, seven behind AC Milan in the last spot for premier European football competition.

Without their 15 points deduction penalty, Juventus would be Napoli’s closest challenger this season.