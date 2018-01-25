‘UNSC top office will enhance Kazakhstan’s role for regional peace’

Zubair Qureshi

The office of the Chairman of the United Nations’ Security Council will enhance Kazakhstan’s role not only for region’s peace and prosperity but also for the world at large. Speakers said this at seminar titled “United Nations Security Council: Kazakhstan’s Chairmanship” organized by Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies at Preston University, Islamabad. The purpose of the seminar was to discuss Kazakhstan’s vision during its Chairmanship of the UN Security Council and its constructive role in Afghanistan peace process including nuclear nonproliferation. Ms. Farhat Asif, President of the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, in her opening remarks said Kazakhstan’s presidency of UN Security Council will be promising for peace and cooperation between states at global level and also for regional integration in different regions.

Speaking on behalf of Embassy of Republic Kazakhstan Darkan, Counselor said that Kazakhstan has credibility in world and is highly regarded as peacekeeper in international conflicts and an uncompromising support to fight against terrorism and extremism.