United Nations

Members of the UN Security Council have left for Bangladesh and Myanmar to study the Rohingya crisis.

The 15-member panel made a stopover in Kuwait before flying to Bangladesh where they will visit capital Dhaka and refugee camps in the Cox’s Bazar area, officials said.

After visiting the camps in Bangladesh over the weekend the members will arrive in the Myanmar capital of Nay Pyi Taw on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.—Agencies