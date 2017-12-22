UNSC failure to issue a Resolution on Al Quds to undermine peace process

Jeddah

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) stressed that the UN Security Council’s failure to adopt a resolution on the occupied city of Al Quds/Jerusalem at its last session held on 18 December, 2017, would undermine the peace process and encourage the Israeli occupation power to press on with its defiant violation and its colonialist and Apartheid-like policies.

The OIC voiced the view that the failure to issue a resolution was counter to the international consensus and the past resolutions of international legality as to the imperativeness of preserving the historical, legal and political status of the occupied city of Al Quds/Jerusalem.

The OIC General Secretariat paid tribute to the Security Council’s Member States that supported the draft resolution, and called upon all states of the world to insist on observance of the resolutions issued by the UN Security Council concerning the occupied Holy City of Al Quds and to recognize the State of Palestine.

The OIC General Secretariat also affirmed its support to turning the issue to the UN General Assembly under the framework theme of “United for Peace” to have a resolution issued immediately on the matter in implementation of the resolutions issued by the latest Islamic Summit which was held in Istanbul on 13 December, 2017.—PR