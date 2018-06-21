UNSC expansion: Why opposition holds ground

Syed Qamar Afzal Rizvi

WITH regard to the ongoing UNSC’ reform moves, Pakistan advocates that any ill-conceived reform of the Security Council will be the greatest disservice to the humanity . A reform or evolutionary process is generally an evolving urge that cannot be denied while making progress and revitalization at an institutional level. But this institutional reform should no more be hijacked by centrifugal forces. In this backdrop, the UNSC reform debate seems to draw a divide line between those reformists (who advocate its expansion) and those conventionalists or pragmatists (who support its status quo).Pakistan pragmatically opposes expansion in UNSC P-5 composition.

The United Nations Security Council is often derided as a body that is ineffective and out of date, given the dominant role and veto power of the P-5 —US, UK, France, Russia (the four victorious powers of the Second World War) and China. Why then has the UN not been reformed? Most studies and proposals dealing with the UN reform refer to highly political and sensitive diplomatic aspects of the UN. For example, the need to reform the Security Council is always brought up, along with the need to create, in addition to the General Assembly, another body directly representing the peoples of the world. However, as noted before, reforming these areas is not realistically feasible, as dozens of failed reform attempts over the past decades have shown.

The great dilemma of our times is perhaps the existing gap between the traditional national politics (intergovernmentalism) and the new challenges posed to transnationalism. Logically, as said, those transnational problems cannot be solved by national policies; they can only be solved through transnational tools. However to a certain extent the UN can be seen as an autonomous actor. These concerns are often promoted by nongovernmental organizations or other specialized agencies. In this regard, the UN can be seen as an arena where the international organization resembles a ‘playing field’ of different actors rather than a ‘tool of state policy’.

The quest for UNSC permanent membership is a political contest that will produce losers as well as winners, hence the strong resistance it encounters. Therefore, it can only be realized by mobilizing the necessary resources, adopting the most effective strategy, building coalitions with other potential winners, and co-opting enough of the rest to neutralize their opposition. The veto-wielding P-5 can safeguard their privileged and exclusive status indefinitely, but only at the cost of making the UNSC increasingly irrelevant. Japan, India, Brazil and Germany – commonly known as G-4 – are seeking expansion of the permanent and non-permanent seats of the Security Council. They support each other’s bids for permanent seats on the UN Security Council. Nonetheless, one essential criterion of permanent membership is the capacity and will to play hardball diplomacy.

But the veto so strategically and centripetally guarded by the P5 may not be granted to ‘new members’. So although permanent seats for them would be an improvement on the present state of affairs the longer term would enhance the collective institutional memory it does not appear to be materially different from having a seat on the current ‘rotating Security Council membership’. The pro P-5 thinkers view the concept of veto acts as the ‘safety valve’ to keep balance of power in the UNSC. Since the establishment of the Security Council, permanent members have used their power of ‘veto’ in accordance with their national interests. The use of that power rapidly distanced from the initial reason for which it was included in the UN Charter’s articles-27,108-109, namely preventing the UN from taking direct action against any of its principal founding members. One can argue that after the end of Cold War and because of the elimination of ideological divisions among the superpowers, the veto has been cast more sparingly. Nonetheless, it is not merely the veto idee fixe or obsession that obstructs reform. Efforts at expansion are further complicated by regional rivalries. Japan and Germany quickly realised that in order to gain broad support for their bids they would need to back other permanent seats in Asia, Africa and Latin America. Yet each call for a new permanent seat incites a chain of rivalries that makes reform even less attainable.

The United for Consensus (UFC) Group, formerly known as the Coffee Club, is the most vocal group that is currently opposing G4’s plans for the expansion. The group is led by Italy, and Pakistan is one of its most active members for opposing G4’s bid for permanent UNSC seats. Italy has concerns over Germany’s inclusion, while Pakistan seeks to block India’s entry into the club. Although the G4 members seem united in their stance, each member seems to be individually lobbying for the expansion without due consultation with one another. This is one indication that the members may be working in their individual capacity for their own vested interests. Pakistan’s representative voiced support for expanding the Council’s elected membership, while warning that the creation of new permanent seats would only satisfy the hunger of a few States for power and privilege. If the Council remained paralysed and ineffective today due to clashing political interests among its five permanent members, “we can imagine how indecisive and gridlocked it will become” with twice the number of permanent seats, she said.

And most arguably, with an expanded UNSC, the conflict of interests between UNSC’ transnational forces and GA’s intergovernmental pursuits will become more intensified thereby damaging the working relationship between the two organic limbs UNSC and GA. Constitutionally, the UN’s rules state that changing the composition of the P5 involves changing the UN’s charter making this, and other similar moves, difficult. To succeed, it would also require the backing of two-thirds of the General Assembly, including the current P5 and, as the observation holds, this in itself is a huge hurdle.

— The writer, an independent ‘IR’ researcher-cum-analyst based in Karachi, is a member of European Consortium for Political Research Standing Group on IR, Critical Peace & Conflict Studies.