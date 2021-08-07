UNSC condemns terrorist attack in Dassu, urges states to cooperate with Pakistan govt

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has condemned the terrorist attack in Dassu, Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, on July 14 that killed nine Chinese nationals and three Pakistanis, as well as injuring many others, and urged all states to work with the Pakistani government to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Governments of Pakistan and China, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured,” a statement issued by the 15-member Council Friday.

Terrorism, in all of its forms and manifestations, was recognized by the Council members as one of the most severe dangers to world peace and security.

“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Governments of Pakistan anSC/14597d China, as well as all other relevant authorities in this regard,” the statement said.

They reaffirmed that all acts of terrorism, regardless of motive, are illegal and unjustified, regardless of where, when, or by whom they are perpetrated.

The Council reaffirmed the need for all States to combat threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts using all available means, in accordance with the United Nations Charter and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law, and international humanitarian law.

