UNSC condemns Pulwama attack, rebuffs India’s efforts to implicate Pakistan

New York

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has condemned the February 14 attack in Pulwama and rebuffed India’s efforts to implicate Pakistan.

Despite India’s accusations against Pakistan, the UN statement did not mention Pakistan, dealing a blow to India’s efforts to isolate Pakistan.

“The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly suicide bombing in occupied Kashmir, which resulted in over 40 Indian paramilitary forces dead and dozens wounded on February 14, 2019 …,” a press statement issued by the UN body said on Thursday.

The statement added that members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of India and all other relevant authorities in this regard,” it said. The members of the Security Council reiterated that “any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed”. —INP

