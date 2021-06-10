UNSC backs Guterres for second term

The United Nations Security Council backed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday for a second term, recommending that the 193-member General Assembly appoint him for another five years starting Jan.

1, 2022. Estonia’s UN ambassador, Sven Jürgenson, council president for June, said the General Assembly was likely to meet to make the appointment on June 18.

“I am very grateful to the members of the council for the trust they have placed in me,” Guterres said in a statement.

“I would be deeply humbled if the General Assembly were to entrust me with the responsibilities of a second mandate.”—Agencies