The Unsavoury Indian Republic Day

Rayyan Baig

THE Indian leadership remains busy in their sinister propaganda against Pakistan. Their paid poodles, who have no following even in their own villages in Pakistan, play as per the script prepared by RAW. The RAW and these Indian sponsored jokers had displayed banners in various Western capitals in the recent past in support of, so called, oppressed Balochis and Sind his.

The reality is that despite Indian negative propaganda and direct involvement in Balochistan and elsewhere the Pakistani nation is united with zero insurgency. All Pakistanis display their unity by enthusiastically and wholeheartedly participating in important National Days in Pakistan and abroad. On the contrary India herself is facing multiple insurgencies since decades and need to look inwards rather than raising fingers at others. There are numerous states where people boycott Indian Republic Day or observe it as a black day. The arbitrary occupation of certain states by India, against the wishes of their dwellers, at the time of partition could not mentally merge them in the union. As a result, there are centrifugal tendencies prevailing in different Indian states and about 30 major armed insurgencies are going on across India.

The major insurgencies are going on in Assam, Kashmir, Khalistan, Laddakh, Maoist (Naxalites) and North-Eastern states etc. Naxalite separatist movement is the second major freedom movement after Kashmir movement in India. The area under Maoists influence stretches from West Bengal in the Northeast to Karnataka in the Southeast. The Maoists are active in 220 districts in 20states, which account for 40% of total geographical area of India.

The Kashmiris arestruggling since 1947 to get freedom from Indian shackles and spate of unabatedatrocities. The seven Northeastern states of India namely Assam, Arunachal Pradesh,Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura are linguistically and ethnicallydifferent from India.

The people of these ethnically different states have been treatedunjustly and subjected to various draconian laws, like Kashmiris, since decades, thus arenot willing to stay with India and struggling for independence. Likewise, the Southeasternstate of Tamil Nadu is also struggling to gain freedom from India.The Republic Days in the above-mentioned states have been celebrated, even inthe past, by the officials without willing participation of the locals. After Modi’s extremistgovernment coming into power the resentment of the oppressed people has touched theheights and they no more want to remain with this usurper state.

Kashmiris, like everbefore observed recent Indian Republic Day as a Black Day; the five rebel groups ofNortheast India called for total shut-down of the region on this day. The Sikhs held publicrallies and processions on Republic Day in Indian Punjab against Indian brutalities against

Sikhs and pledged not to support India in case of war with Pakistan. This time the SikhRegiment, which used to receive a special cheer from the public, was excluded fromRepublic Day parade leaving Sikhs across the world shocked. A large number of Sikhs held demonstration on 27 January outside Indian High Commission in London to mark Indian Republic Day as a Black Day.

Similarly, several Sikhs held protest outside UN headquarters in US and in front of Indian Embassy in Brussels as well, against the Indian Constitution and raised pro-Khalistan slogans. With so many separatist movements and 28 out of 29 Indian states suffering from poverty, India has started lecturing other states about human rights. She is interfering inthe internal affairs of her neighbours and trying to create problems in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and even in Afghanistan. In India itself, the fundamentalist Hindus underModi’s patronage have made the lives of Indian minorities, including around 400 millionMuslims and Dalits, miserable and deprived them of the religious freedom and even the right to live.

The indifferent response of Kashmiris, Sikhs, Dalits, Northeastern and South-eastern Indian states on Republic Day should be an eye opener for India. Instead of meddling in the affairs of her neighbors and pointing fingers at others the India needs toput her house in order and give due rights to all its citizens to live their lives as per their aspirations.

The UN and the civilized world also need to fulfil their obligations by compelling India to grant at least the basic Human Rights to its oppressed minority.