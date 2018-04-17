UN’s role on Kashmir!

Heartiest thanks to Amnesty International for declaring at last ‘Modi’ as International Terrorist due to non-allowing even UN Agencies for visiting the occupied territory! The Indian troops have stepped up their killing spree in the IoK under false pretext and propaganda campaign. Though armless, yet valiant people of Jammu & Kashmir are even demonstrating their firmness and resilience to take their indigenous freedom movement to logical conclusion. Tens of thousands of angry protesters poured onto streets, hurling rocks and shouting anti-India slogans soon after the latest shooting incident. Swarming of such huge number of people on streets itself reflects the indigenous nature of the freedom movement continuing over the last seven decades, despite all sorts of horrific oppression and suppression used by Indian forces.

Though Modi-led terrorist Indian troops have broken all records of tyranny in the IoK, yet they have miserably failed to silence the voices of freedom. The most regrettable part in the entire scenario is hypocrisy of so-called champions-of-human-rights who are quick to point fingers on Muslim countries for even a scanty of violation of human rights!

The people of the State are also now raising questions if the people of South Sudan and East Timor – majority of non-Muslim – can get independence, why their right of self-determination is not being accepted despite several UNSC resolutions on it? It is a matter of satisfaction that saner voices in India are also, now, expressing concern over current situation in the IoK. Time has also come for Kashmiris and Pakistani Diaspora abroad to use their influence and launch a massive campaign especially in the West to acquaint common people there about the factual situation. NATO countries should also join Kashmiris against terrorist-Modi. Otherwise, Kashmiris will compel to think that UN’s role on Jammu and Kashmir is ‘certainly’ backing of terrorist Modi!

MUHAMMAD AZAM MINHAS

Tatrinote, AK

