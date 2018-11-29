Unresolved Kashmir dispute, a major destabilizing factor in the region: Masood

Staff Reporter

Holding India mainly responsible of instability in South Asian region, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Sardar Masood Khan said New Delhi sees Pakistan as the sole hurdle against its ambition to establish hegemony in the region. Addressing at International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS-2018) held at Karachi Expo Center on the topic of “Genesis of Instability in the Country and Region”, President Masood said conflict over Jammu and Kashmir between India and Pakistan remains the major cause of instability in the region.

He said that India has unleashed three wars in the region. The first war is being fought by the 700,000 Indian occupation troops against the unarmed people of Kashmir, where 100,000 Kashmiris have been killed since 1989. The second war waged by India is in the form of violations of the Line of Control (LOC) and the Working Boundary mainly targeting civilians and the third war is the proxy wars in Balochistan, FATA and Pakistan’s urban centers, as well as penetration of Indian operatives into religious places, political entities and civil society, he said

The last category, he said, may also be called hybrid warfare. India sustains these proxy wars to punish Pakistan for its stance and endeavours on Kashmir, the President added. “Kashmir is thus the casus belli between India and Pakistan and a major source of instability in the region. Kashmir is partly responsible for the nuclearization of South Asia. It also provides justifications to both sides for an arms race and modernization of their strategic and conventional military machines,” AJK President said.

He asserted that non-resolution of the Kashmir dispute is a major destabilizing factor in the region and will continue to cast its shadow in the future. “Even if, hypothetically speaking, the issue of Kashmir is resolved today, instability will continue in the region because of the nuclear capability of India and Pakistan, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the Belt and Road Initiative,” President Khan maintained.

Enumerating others factor that have caused or is still causing instability in the region, President Masood said Pakistan’s fateful choices to become part of strategic alliances – in the 1950s against communism, in the 1980s against the Soviet presence in Afghanistan, and in the early 2000s in the war on terror – were a source of both security and insecurity. Sardar Masood Khan also paid tribute to the Armed Forces of Pakistan for successfully carrying out the Zara-i-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasad operations that have dismantled the backbone of terrorists and are steering the radicalized and violent extremists towards responsible citizenship and integration into the social mainstream.

He congratulated General Qamar Javed Bajwa for the spectacular successes of the Army in their multiple missions. For a fuller success of these campaigns, particularly Radd-ul-Fasad, we require the response of the whole of society, he stressed. The President on the occasion paid homage to the tens of thousands of soldiers and civilians who have laid down their lives fighting terrorism and violent extremism.

