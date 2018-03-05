Unrepresentative constituencies

In parliamentary democracy people elect MNAs and MPAs to represent them in Parliament, protect their constitutional rights and take part in legislation either as members of ruling party or opposition. If attendance in National Assembly is to be taken as yardstick, the elected MNAs of two constituencies NA-56 and NA-120 failed to discharge their constitutional obligations by abstaining from National Assembly proceedings. The MNA from Rawalpindi constituency NA-56, Imran Khan attended National Assembly no more than 4 times during preceding 5 years, while MNA from Lahore NA-120 Nawaz Sharif has attended assembly for no more than 6 times, excluding days when there was Dharna in Islamabad.

It is only after disqualification of former PM by Supreme Court of Pakistan in Panama case that residents of NA-120 have had the fortune of being visited numerous times by his daughter Mariam Nawaz Sharif who won by-elections, although she has yet to take oath as MNA. Similarly unfortunate residents of NA-56 have never seen their MNA visit the constituency, nor represent them in National Assembly regularly. It is moral obligation of an elected MNA to take part in all proceeding of National Assembly, irrespective of whether he is a member of majority ruling party or opposition and if he cannot do so, he should resign and never seek re-election.

GUL ZAMAN

Hyattabad, Peshawar

