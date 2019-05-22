Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi says the sales tax unregistered industrial units can get themselves registered by paying two percent tax, benefiting from Asset Declaration Scheme by June this year.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said the government will make legislation and take steps against the sales tax unregistered manufactures from July this year.

The Chairman FBR said there are 341,000 electricity and 7,000 gas industrial consumers, but only 38,000 industrial units are registered in sales tax.