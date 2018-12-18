Unprofessional police force

No society can be expected to have peace and stability without a well-functioning and professional police force. Only a police force that is people-oriented and free from any external pressure, particularly the political pressure, can ensure implementation of law and people’s security which are so crucial that in their absence any claim of success by the government is untrustworthy. This is what should not be overlooked by the present govt of Imran Khan.

Even a layman knows what ails our police department. First, Police uses torture in a highly whimsical and arbitrary manner under the pretext of extracting information from alleged criminals. Second, instead of being people’s savior, police serves as a tool in the hands of powerfuls to oppress the weaker segment of society. Third, police shows no respect and empathy for the very people it is expected to protect. It is not unusual to watch on social media the pictures and video clips of police personnel unleashing brute force on and disrespecting the weak and hapless people to show that their power for the weak and marginalized is unbridled.

This is an unfortunate reality that state has yet not been able to inject some semblance of professionalism in law-enforcement agencies even over 70 years of independence have passed. This lax or wilful negligence in case of reforming the police has resulted in that the dominant attitude of police is the same as it was during the British Raj, when high-handedness was considered as a right of the State to suppress the voices of dissent, raised by “lesser citizens” who were not entitled to demand their rights beyond a certain limit specified by the “masters” . In view of this reality, will it be wrong to say that we are still stuck in the past? Will police remain forever a tool in the hands of those in power to suppress the powerless?

SHAKEEL GHOURI

Digri, Mirpurkhas

