Earlier dramatic test series loss to Kiwis and recent humiliating defeat at hands of Protease confirms unpredictability of Pakistan cricket team. It is again Pakistan’s batting line-up that collapsed very quickly putting as usual bowlers to toil hard. As bowling has remained strength of Pakistan cricket team, contrarily, batting has been daunting nightmare chases Pak till today.

The current batting line-up does have plenty of experience but probably lacking skills and more importantly temperament, as to play accordingly. Pakistan cricket team has remained great ambassador of cricket and to win and lose is the part of the game but it should not be one-sided as a case with Pakistani team. The management has to fix this problem as early as possible as to remove the tag of unpredictable Pakistan.

AAMIR KHAN WAGAN

Larkana

