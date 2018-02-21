Unprecedented steps underway for the development of South Punjab

Ather Ali Khan

SOUTH Punjab has been known as backward and less developed part of the Punjab, the people of the area being considered deprived of basic facilities due to which sense of deprivation developed among them. Every government made hollow slogans for the development of South Punjab in past but practically they did little to chalk out or implemented any worthwhile plan in this regard. Credit of Development of South Punjab in real sense therefore goes to Chief Minister Punjab Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, who for the first time in the history has taken unprecedented steps for the development of the area and initiated a number of mega projects.

People of the area have fully realized and endorsed the services of the Chief Minister Punjab initiatives in the shape of victory in Lodhran by-Election. Chief Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has allocated billions of rupees for the development of projects in South Punjab, which included Health, Education, infrastructure, water supply and other projects. Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, being a visionary, understands that healthy people make a healthy nation, and that improved health contributes to greater productivity and reduces the healthcare burden on the economy.

Punjab government is therefore focusing on public sector preventive and curative healthcare services, and in fact has revolutionized the healthcare sector. Southern Punjab is now getting greater attention by the Punjab government, as for decades it had been neglected by the past governments. Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has inaugurated different health projects in Multan that have been already completed with a cost of Rs. 5.5 billion. To start with, the Chief Minister Inaugurated District Headquarters Hospital, and then inaugurated the new block of Children Hospital and Institute of Child Health in which 150 beds have been added to cater to needs of the people of southern Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that “children are flowers of our homes and it is our obligation to take due care of their health.” Indeed our children are like flower buds that are meant to one day bloom and spread fragrance to the world. With an addition of 150 beds in the Children Hospital, the people of southern Punjab will not have to go to other districts for the treatment of their children as latest healthcare facilities have been provided in the Children Hospital of Multan. He said that standard of healthcare facilities is being further improved in the Southern Punjab and no dearth of resources will ever hamper this important agenda. He also inaugurated a state-of-the-art Burn Unit in Nishtar Hospital, regional blood center and Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases, which are the largest of its kind in the whole of southern Punjab. He also inaugurated blood testing laboratory, medicine warehouse and cold chain store as well.

Latest CT scan machines are being installed in all the DHQ hospitals of the province. Now the people of these areas will not have to go to other cities for their CT scan. A network of hepatitis filter clinics is being spread to provide latest diagnostic and treatment facilities to patients suffering from lever diseases. He said that latest ultrasound machines are being provided to 700 basic health units and lady health workers are being trained to operate them.

54 more mobile hospitals will also be opened by May this year. This is the revolution in the health sector which has been brought about by the PML (N) government, he maintained. The Chief Minister during his visit also inaugurated the new emergency block and upgradation work of 300-beds DHQ Hospital Vehari which have been completed with a cost of Rs. 62.50 crore. He inaugurated an E-Library at the Sports Stadium Vehari, completed with an amount of Rs. 9.20 crore and Government Special Education Centre Azeemabad, Burewala, which has been completed with an amount of Rs. 8.30 crore. He also inaugurated Rescue 1122 office in Burewala, completing with an amount of Rs. 7.20 crore and Arazi Record Centre, completed with an amount of Rs. 5.60 crore.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated provision of a mobile health unit in Vehari, which has been completed at a cost of five crore rupees. He also laid the foundation stone of a project of water supply and rehabilitation and expansion of sewerage schemes for Mailsi and adjoining areas. These projects will be completed with an amount of 28 crore rupees. The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of Shehbaz Sharif Ring Road in Burewala as well. An amount of Rs. 32.20 crore will be spent on it. After this, he addressed a mammoth public gathering at Burewala and said that PML-N government has completed different projects amounting to more than 30 billion rupees during the last nine and a half years. Farm-to-market roads have been constructed with an amount of Rs. 3.5 billion in Vehari to interconnect different villages and towns. The 300-beds DHQ hospital has been upgraded while new hospitals are being constructed in Burewala and Mailsi. Latest CT scan machine has been provided to the Vehari Hospital along with provision of a mobile hospital.

The Chief Minister also announced to give the status of a Tehsil to Gaggu Shehar, and said that the matter would be processed according to the rules and regulations of Election Commission. He announced construction of a new bridge at Sutlej River along with giving the status of a full-fledged University to the campus of Agriculture University in Vehari. He announced to setup a medical college in Vehari. He announced the project of construction of 120-KM dual carriageway from Adda Rasoolpur to Maetla Chowk and construction of road from Hasilpur to Ludden. He announced that the buildings for the different departments of Bahauddin Zakariya University will also be constructed.

Talking about different governmental steps for the development of the agriculture sector, the Chief Minister said that fertilizers are being provided at half the price jointly by federal and Punjab governments. Meanwhile, Punjab government is providing billions of rupees in subsidy to agricultural tube wells running on electricity. It is for the first time that interest-free loans are being provided to small farmers. On the other side, three lakh deserving students from low- income families are getting free quality education through PEEF. Rupees 15 billion have been given as stipends during the last nine years. Interest-free loans up to 50,000 rupees are being given to the needy youth under Chief Minister’s Self-Employment Scheme and one crore and 15 lakh people are earning their livelihood in an honorable manner by benefiting from this scheme. If Almighty Allah accorded us an opportunity then billions of rupees will be added in this loan scheme. He said that Khanewal-Lodhran dual carriageway will be completed on March 23 with a cost of 27 billion rupees.