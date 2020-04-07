Unprecedented research on coronavirus started at UHS

AMRAIZ KHAN

LAHORE University of Health Sciences (UHS) has started the biggest and unprecedented research on Coronavirus which will be done on 550 patients. On Monday governor Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar launched the research named ‘Pakistan Randomized and Observational Trail to Evaluate Coronavirus Treatment’ (PROTECT). The team of doctors and professors includes, Prof Atta ur Rahman N.I (Chairperson) Prof Javed Akram, Vice Chancellor UHS, Lahore (Member) Prof Ghazna Khalid, Visiting Faculty UHS Lahore (Member) Prof Al Fareed Zafar, Principal Ameeruddin Medical College/PGMI Lahore (Member) Prof Iqbal Chaudhary, Director ICCBS University of Karachi (Member) Prof Khalid Saeed Khan, Investigator University of Granada Spain (Member) Prof Maryam Riaz Tarar, Pathologist, Shalamar Medical & Dental College Lahore (Member) Additional Contributions: Dr. Shehnoor Azhar Department of Public Health, UHS Lahore Waqas Latif (Dataanalyst at UHS). It is worth mention here that so far two countries in the world have conducted such research but that was conducted on 20 to 30 patients only. Whereas PROTECT is going to be conducted on about 550 patients. It would be established in the research that which medicine can be helpful for Coronavirus affected patients. Professor Javed Akram Vice Chancellor while talking to ‘Pakistan Observer’ said that