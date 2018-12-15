Unprecedented mily pacts between Russia, India

Observer Report

Moscow

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has held “intensive discussions” with his Indian counterpart in New Delhi, where they reached an “unprecedented” level of military and technical cooperation, despite increasing pressure from the United States.

Sergei Shoigu discussed deepening defense ties and joint manufacturing projects with Nirmala Sitharaman at the 18th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military Technical Cooperation in the Indian capital on Friday.

“Intensive discussions were held on joint manufacturing projects, including the Kamov-226 helicopters, naval frigates and projects related to land systems,” said a Russian Defense Ministry statement.

“The intensity and the depth of military and technical cooperation speak about the unprecedented level of trust between our countries,” Shoigu said at a mIndia signeeting with Sitharaman.

He said he was confident that “no other state cooperates with India in the sphere of the transfer of armament and military hardware production technologies as close as Russia.”

“Our cooperation spreads to the most sensitive spheres,” Shoigu said, citing formerly signed contracts for the delivery of five S-400 Triumph defense systems and Project 11356 frigates. “We are ready for further cooperation in the military and military-technical spheres on a planned and long-term basis,” he said.

