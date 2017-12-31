A meeting under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari was held here in Islamabad to finalize the reports of constraints presented by DISCOs and NTDC. Secretary Power division, Joint Secretary DISCOs, JS NTDC, JS PF, General manger PEPCO and all chief executives of DISCOs were also present on this occasion, a press release said.

A detailed briefing was given to the Minister regarding power generation and its consumption in all over the country.

Sardar Awais Ahmed Leghari, Minister of Power Division asked all the Chief Executives to share the capacity and cumulative power generation of all feeders; produced in 2017. Sardar Awais Ahmed Leghari, instructed all chief executives to insure the required power generation of their respective feeders and to be vigilant about unannounced load shedding.

He said that unplanned load shedding would not be tolerated in any part of the country. Sardar Awais Ahmed Leghari, Minister of Power Division inquired all the chief executives about the status of power generation in January 2018 till December 2018.

He also asserted to bridge the gap between demand and supply and asked all the chief executive to present a project demand without any delay by sharing that how much power in feeders and resources are required in this regard.

He said that currently the power generation system is smoothly working, but the dire need of upcoming time is to examine that this system would be able to produce sufficient power to fulfill all commercial, domestic and industry needs.—APP

