Unplanned load shedding not to be tolerated: Minister

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Friday, said that unplanned load shedding would not be tolerated in any part of the country. He also instructed all chief executives to insure the required power generation of their respective feeders and to be vigilant about unannounced load shedding.

While chairing a meeting to finalize the reports of constraints presented by DISCOs and NTDC, Minister asked all the Chief Executives to share the capacity and cumulative power generation of all feeders; produced in 2017. Secretary Power division, Joint Secretary DISCOs, JS NTDC, JS PF, General manger PEPCO and all chief executives of DISCOs were also present on this occasion.