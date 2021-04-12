‘Unparalleled love,’ says PM as Pakistan’s remittances remain over $2 bln

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appreciated the overseas Pakistanis over their “unparalleled love and commitment for the country” as Pakistan recorded remittances over $2 billion in tenth consecutive month.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in a tweet said that remittances witnessed an increase of 26% in March 2021.

“At $2.7bn, the remittances were up 20% compared to February and 43% compared to March 20. Cumulatively, the remittances have risen to $21.5bn during July-March FY21, up 26% over the same period last year,” the SBP tweeted.

Remittances continued their record run of above $2bn for 10th consecutive month in Mar. At $2.7bn, they were up 20% compared to Feb & 43% compared to Mar20. Cumulatively, they have risen to $21.5bn during Jul-Mar FY21, up 26% over the same period last year:https://t.co/NMRGk3VCx5 pic.twitter.com/iTm8SlJFbg — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) April 12, 2021

The premier has expressed immense happiness over the growing remittances.

“You sent over $2bn for 10 straight mths despite Covid, breaking all records. Your remittances rose to $2.7bn in March, 43% higher than last year,” PM Imran Khan wrote on Twitter.

The love & commitment of Overseas Pakistanis to Pakistan is unparalleled. You sent over $2bn for 10 straight mths despite Covid, breaking all records. Your remittances rose to $2.7bn in Mar, 43% higher than last yr. So far this fiscal yr, your remittances rose 26%. We thank you — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 12, 2021

He thanked the overseas Pakistanis for their supportive role in the development of Pakistan.

The SBP is of the view that the remittances witnessed increased after the incumbent governments introduced incentives over use of legal channels for sending money to the country.

