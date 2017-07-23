Unnecessary tax

In the West, people pay taxes to the government, which, in turn, takes good care of them, especially in their old age. This is not the case in India. Here, the middle-class people are taxed throughout their working lives and are forgotten completely after retirement.

The government does not come to their rescue even when they have no one to take care of them in their old age. The elite class, whether politicians or otherwise, roam around in air-conditioned cars and dine at five-star restaurants at the expense of the taxpayers, who get nothing.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

Related