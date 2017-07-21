UNMOGIP’s mandate crucial for peace on LoC, Pak reminds India

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

The mandate of United Nations Military Observer Group is crucial for maintaining peace and tranquility on the line of control (LoC). UNMOGIP has the mandate to monitor ceasefire violations on the line of control and the working boundary, stated Foreign Office Spokesperson at the weekly news briefing here on Thursday.

He said Pakistan has always extended full cooperation to the Observer Group while the Indian side is giving limited access to it in IOK. He said Pakistan has repeatedly urged India to respect the mandate of the UNMOGIP.

India must realize that consultation and peaceful co-existence and not confrontation are the only way forward, Nafees Zakariya added.

Strongly denouncing Indian continuous ceasefire violations, the spokesperson said New Delhi is heightening the situation in order to divert world attention from its atrocities in occupied Kashmir. Indian ceasefire violations have increased this year. It committed 382 ceasefire violations last year and over hundred and eighty two up till now this year which martyred twenty one civilians.

Nafees Zakariya said that the foreign secretary yesterday briefed the EU ambassadors about the situation in occupied Kashmir and LoC.

The spokesperson said Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute. He said Pakistan has always urged India and the world community to implement the relevant UNSC resolutions on Kashmir. He said Pakistan believes in peace and resolution of all disputes through negotiations.

When queries about Indian involvement in sabotage activities in Pakistan, Nafees Zakariya said India has been using Afghan soil to perpetrate terror acts in Pakistan. In this regard, he referred to the statement of former US Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel and the confessional statements of Kulbushan Jhadav and the spokesperson of Jamaatul Ahrar Ehsanullah Ehsan.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said Pakistan believes that there is no military solution to Afghan issue. Our focus should be on politically negotiated settlement. He said Pakistan fully supports an afghan led and Afghan owned peace process. He said we have always constructively participated in all the forums aimed at bringing peace in Afghanistan. Nafees Zakariya said Pakistan has been hosting Afghan refugees for the last many years and it has also taken steps to bring improvement in different sectors in the neighboring country. Three thousand Afghan students have availed our scholarship while the government has recently another three thousand scholarships for the Afghan students.

To another question, Nafees Zakariya said that Pakistan has taken strong action against terrorist groups without any discrimination. He said these efforts have also been acknowledged by the world community.