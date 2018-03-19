UNMOG urged to stop ceasefire violations

New Delhi,

Indian Human Rights Commission has sought the intervention by the United Nations Military Observer Group (UNMOG) to stop ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Commission, while disposing of the case filed by Centre for Peace and Protection of Human Rights (CPPHR), asked for taking appropriate action within eight weeks in connection with the case.

The Commission in a directive to deponents said, “These complaints be transmitted to the authority concerned for such action as deemed appropriate.

The authority concerned is directed to take appropriate action within eight weeks and to inform the complainant of the action taken in the matter.”—KMS