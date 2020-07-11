Unknown men open fire on cop in Korangi

Unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire on a police constable and wounded him gravely early on Saturday in the city’s Korangi No 5 area. According to police, Constable Asghar was going to resume his duty when suspects on a motorcycle targeted him from the back. When the constable fell from his motorcycle, the suspects fired at him again, said Superintendent Police Korangi Faisal Abdullah. The suspects took away the policeman’s personal weapon and fled from the site of incident, he said, adding that the matter seems to be of target-killing. The wounded policeman received three bullets on his leg while one bullet pierced through his stomach, said the SP.